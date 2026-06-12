'I Miss Mihir': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Fans Blame Amar Upadhyay's Absence For Show's TRP Dip |

Amar Upadhyay has been missing from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 for quite some time now. His track was reportedly put on hold, with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) only interacting with Mihir through video calls. As Mihir has yet to make his on-screen return, viewers are eagerly waiting for his comeback. Calling him the "pillar of the show," many fans believe the dip in the show's TRP ratings could be linked to Amar's absence.

A user took to X to tweet, "Well, they have been airing promos all about Tulsi with Rio, Ansh, Karan Nandini for 7 weeks now. Trp junta isn’t interested in tulsi with xyz characters without one of main pillar of the show Mihir being gayab (sic)."

Well, they have been airing promos all about Tulsi with Rio, Ansh, Karan Nandini for 7 weeks now. Trp junta isn’t interested in tulsi with xyz characters without one of main pillar of the show Mihir being gayab #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #ksbkbt2 https://t.co/ZMxKG4B7F8 — NasMadi (@RuhCrypto) June 12, 2026

Another user suggested, "Akashdeep ko remove krna chahye. Rio ka death krwana chahye thn trp & Mihir wapas ajayega." Meanwhile, a fan simply wrote, "I miss mihir & want him back, too!"

Akashdeep ko remove krna chahye

Rio ka death krwana chahye thn trp & Mihir wapas ajayega#kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi#KSBKBT2 https://t.co/9iYi03IQUN — Roshni (@iRoshnee_) June 12, 2026

blame the writing, the screenplay, the creative decisions, not the actors doing the job they're hired for. age shaming is not cool. (I miss mihir & want him back, too!)#ksbkbt2 #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi — who cares? (@itvhoe) June 11, 2026

As of now, there has been no official clarification on why Amar Upadhyay has not been seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which dominated the TRP charts for several weeks and consistently remained among the top-rated Hindi television shows, has reportedly witnessed a decline in viewership in recent weeks. After ruling the ratings for months, the show has now slipped to the fifth spot in the Week 22 TRP rankings. The drop has sparked discussions among viewers, many of whom believe Mihir's prolonged absence is one of the reasons behind the show's declining viewership.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about Amar Upadhyay's return, recent episodes have hinted that Mihir may be back sooner rather than later. In a recent episode, Tulsi was seen calling Mihir and urging him to return home immediately amid the growing turmoil within the Virani family. The scene has sparked speculation among viewers that the makers are preparing the ground for Mihir's comeback in the upcoming episodes.