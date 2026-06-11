TRP Report Week 22: Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan Dethrones Vasudha; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Falls To Fifth Position

TRP Report Week 22 |

The weekly TRP report for Hindi television shows is finally here, and there's a major shake-up in the rankings. Vasudha, which had been dominating the charts for several weeks, has slipped to the second position in Week 22. And if you think Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has reclaimed the top spot, you're mistaken. This week, an entirely different show has emerged as the ratings leader.

Securing the No. 1 position in Week 22 is Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan. Vasudha follows closely in second place, while Tum Se Tum Tak has claimed the third spot. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has maintained a steady performance and continues to hold the fourth position.

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has witnessed a significant drop in ratings. The show, which was once comfortably at the top, has now fallen to fifth place. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has benefited from a rise in viewership and climbed to the sixth spot, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to remain stable at seventh.

Jagadhatri has made a strong entry into the Top 10, securing the eighth position. It is followed by KSBKBT 2 spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain at ninth place, while Udne Ki Aasha rounds off the list at the tenth spot.

Week 22 TRP Report

1. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

2. Vasudha

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Anupamaa

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Jagadhatri

9. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

10. Udne Ki Aasha

Talking about the most popular TV actors of the week, Parth Samthaan has once again secured the No. 1 spot in the latest Weekly Buzz Report. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary followed closely at second place, while Samridhii Shukla claimed the third position. Sriti Jha and Rohit Purohit rounded off the Top 5 list, securing the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.