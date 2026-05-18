'Shame On You': Star Plus' New Show Sairaab Criticised As 'Sasti' Copy Of Saiyaara; Netizens Say Male Lead Resembles Ahaan Panday's Look

Sairaab promo called ‘Saiyaara copy’ by fans online | Photo Via Instagram

Star Plus announced its brand-new show Sairaab, unveiling a teaser on Sunday, May 18, on social media that has sparked curiosity online. The clip shows the male lead, a musician, performing on stage with a guitar in front of a live audience, while the female lead, dressed in a yellow saree, is seen backstage watching him before walking away, as he tries to stop her from a distance.

Sairaab Promo Triggers Saiyaara Comparisons

Although the characters' faces were not revealed, the promo has already led fans to draw comparisons with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 2025 film Saiyaara. Given how the male lead appears to resemble Ahaan's look as Krish Kapoor in the film, with a similar hairstyle, several viewers online have even dubbed the show a 'sasti Saiyaara.'

Check out the promo:

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Netizens React

A user commented, "The male lead is looking like Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara." Another wrote, "Why does this looks like a Saiyaara Indian serial version?" A third user added, "Oh my god mujhe to laga Saiyaara serial mein kab convert hogaya."

"When Star Plus asked AI to make similar to Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara it made it as it is . Just look at this clothes hair hand band tattoos even that guitar holding style and that guitar band is copied from The movie. Shame on you star plus," read another comment. "Saiyaara from meesho," read another comment.

While the makers have revealed only the title so far, the mystery surrounding the project has heightened excitement among viewers eager for more details.