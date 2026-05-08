Reddit Users Spot Rasha Thadani Following Instagram Account Posting Hate Comments On Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda

Raveena Tandon's daughter, actress Rasha Thadani, became the subject of social media discussions after screenshots allegedly showing her following an Instagram account accused of posting hateful comments about Saiyaara actors and rumoured couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda surfaced online.

The screenshots, which were shared on Reddit, showed comments posted by the account under an Instagram post related to the rumoured couple. Another screenshot allegedly showed Rasha following the same account on Instagram, leading to online debate among users.

Some of the comments shared in the screenshots have drawn criticism online. One comment reportedly read, “I feel bad for Ahaan if he ever decides to move on Aneet won't let him.” Another comment stated, “Ahaan will marry rich like Ranbir like all spoilt boy brats in rich families.”

Neither Rasha Thadani nor the actors involved have reacted publicly to the screenshots or the online discussions so far.

Ahaan and Aneet rose to fame after making their acting debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films. Released last year, the romantic drama turned out to be a massive commercial success and reportedly earned Rs 329.73 crore net at the Indian box office.

Following the success of the film, rumours about Ahaan and Aneet dating each other have frequently made headlines. The two actors are often spotted together at events and outings, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, neither of them has officially confirmed the rumours.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Saiyaara team, including Mohit Suri, Ahaan and Aneet are set to reunite for another intense romantic film that will reportedly feature emotionally driven music.

On the other hand, Rasha Thadni made her Bollywood debut with Azaad opposite Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn. Although the film failed to leave a mark at the box office after its January 2025 release, Rasha gained attention for her performance in the song Uyi Amma, which became popular on social media platforms.

She will next be seen alongside Abhay Verma in Layka, Layki, which marks the feature directorial debut of Saurabh Gupta. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026.