Why Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Today's Episode Not On OTT? Viewers Question, 'Is It Delayed?'

Why Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Today's Episode Not On OTT? Fans Ask, 'Is It Delayed?' |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 fans were eagerly waiting to see what happens after Vaishnavi's return to Shanti Niketan. However, those hoping to watch the latest episode on JioHotstar were left disappointed after it failed to appear on the streaming platform. Soon, social media was flooded with posts from viewers asking when the new episode would be released.

One user tweeted, "No episode in jio hotstar today." Another curious fan asked, "Today’s episode is still not live." Oke joked, "Boring episode. Iske liye Jio pe upload nehi kiya? Kuch bhi nehi tha."

Today’s episode is still not live#ksbkbt2 — MEGHA (@Teachermegha20) July 17, 2026

Boring episode.🫩



Iske liye Jio pe upload nehi kiya? 😬 Kuch bhi nehi tha.#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi #KSBKBT2 — Anna (@annaxxo_) July 17, 2026

A Reddit user also asked, "Is today's ep delayed?" Responding to the post, one user wrote, "Spin-off is there." Another commented, "Very often now." Several viewers pointed out that delays in the release of new episodes on JioHotstar have become a recurring issue.

However, the latest episode aired as scheduled on Star Plus, while its delayed release on JioHotstar left many OTT viewers frustrated. Even at 11 pm, the latest episode had not dropped on JioHotstar. New episodes are typically available on the platform by around 10:30 pm.

The current storyline revolves around Vaishnavi's return to Shanti Niketan after she was humiliated by Karan and left the Virani house. Tulsi brings her back home, determined to stand by her, while Nakul continues to support Vaishnavi. At the same time, Raunak has begun plotting against Tulsi, creating fresh trouble within the family and setting the stage for more drama in the upcoming episodes.

Recent Exits & Upcoming Entries

Following the show's 10-year leap, several characters have bid farewell, including Pari Virani, with actress Shagun Sharma officially confirming her exit from the daily soap. Meanwhile, the makers are bringing back familiar faces, with Suvarna Jha set to reprise her iconic role as Tripti Virani, a return that is expected to add a new layer of conflict to the Virani household.