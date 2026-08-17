'No Exactly Upwas Ka Khana': McDonald's Shravan Special Menu With Burgers, Fries & Chocolate Shake Leaves Internet Divided |

As Shravan begins across India, many devotees are observing the holy month by following a strict vegetarian diet. For some, the dietary restrictions go beyond avoiding meat and eggs, with onion, garlic and several regular ingredients also being avoided during the fasting period.

Amid this, global fast-food chain McDonald’s has introduced a Shravan Special menu, offering a selection of vegetarian and no-onion, no-garlic options for customers observing the month.

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The special menu features a Shravan Combo, which includes unsalted fries and a strawberry shake, priced at ₹149. Another ₹149 combo replaces the strawberry shake with a chocolate shake.

The menu also includes the Signature 7 Veggies Burger, a newly introduced option priced at ₹219.45, along with the Veg McCheese Burger, available for ₹265.

However, what has caught the most attention online is McDonald’s NONG Burgers. The abbreviation stands for No Onion, No Garlic, giving customers who avoid these ingredients during Shravan an additional option when eating out.

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While the menu appears to be an attempt to cater to Shravan dietary preferences, it has also sparked a debate on social media. Several users questioned whether the offerings can actually be considered vrat or upwas food.

Many pointed out that burgers and fries are not traditionally considered fasting food, while the inclusion of a chocolate shake has also raised eyebrows among those who follow stricter fasting rules. For many devotees, upwas ka khana typically includes ingredients such as sabudana, potatoes, fruits, dairy and certain fasting flours, depending on individual traditions.

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The reactions have therefore been mixed, with some appreciating the no-onion, no-garlic choices, while others jokingly questioned the idea of having burgers and shakes during a fast.