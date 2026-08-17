'Sirf Photograph Ke Liye...': Viral Video Shows Angry Kapil Dev Scolding School Authorities During Independence Day Function

Kapil Dev has expressed his displeasure over the way he was treated during an Independence Day function at a school. In a viral video, the former India cricket captain questioned the lack of proper systems and protocols at the institution.

In the video, Kapil can be seen gracing the stage and addressing a gathering, what is presumably students and teachers. Known for talking straight since his playing days, Dev did not mince his words when criticising the lack of system in place at the event.

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“There is no system in place at the school. How can this happen? Come on, guys—the teacher is a very important person,” Kapil said.

The cricket legend added that had he been informed beforehand that his visit was only required for a photograph, he would have planned his schedule accordingly.

"Mere ko bata dete ki yeh sirf photograph ke liye aana hai, to main alag se time deta. Kuch kaayde hone chahiye [If they had told me I only needed to come for a photograph, I would have set aside a separate time for it],” he said.

The video has since sparked discussion online, with many viewers highlighting Kapil’s remarks about the importance of respecting teachers and maintaining proper discipline and organisation during school events.

Kapil Dev is amongst India's greatest captains and among the best all-rounders to have ever graced the game. Long retired, Dev is active in the public sphere, dabbling commentary duties with his love for golf.