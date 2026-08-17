'Sab Talvaar Chalayenge': Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan's Stump Mic Banter With Ravindra Jadeja Goes Viral | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant and substitute fielder Sarfaraz Khan provided an entertaining moment away from the action during Day 3 of the IND vs SL first Test. Indian bowlers led by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar discovered immaculate lines to tear through Sri Lankan top-order, reducing them to 99 for five at lunch.

Jadeja, however, was yet to join the attack, giving Pant and Sarfaraz an opportunity to have some fun at the all-rounder’s expense. Sarfaraz could be heard telling Jadeja to wait patiently as the Indian bowlers shared the wickets among themselves.

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“Lamba game hai Jaddu bhai. Mil baat ke khaayenge [It is a long game, we will share the spoils]" Sarfaraz said, joking that the Indian bowlers would share the Sri Lankan batters among themselves.

Pant then added to the banter, referencing Jadeja’s trademark sword-swinging celebration.

“Aur sab talvaar chalayenge!” Pant said, suggesting that everyone would celebrate together by swinging the sword.

Jadeja is known for his sword celebration after reaching milestones, and Pant and Sarfaraz’s playful comments appeared to be a light-hearted reference to the all-rounder waiting for his turn to get among the wickets.

The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with the stump-mic audio providing another glimpse into the relaxed atmosphere within the Indian camp despite the intensity of the Test match.

With India’s spin attack dominating the contest in Galle, the banter added a humorous touch to an otherwise intense session and quickly became one of the talking points from Day 3.