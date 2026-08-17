Sensational Shubman! Captain Gill Takes Stunning One Handed Catch To Dismiss Mendis In IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Indian captain Shubman Gill produced a stunning piece of fielding to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis in the ongoing IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle. Gill did not make much impact with the bat but gave it his all in the field, with his effort further sinking the hosts. Shubman dived full stretch and plucked the in-form Mendis inches from the ground.

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Mendis, who had made 14 from 25 balls, advanced down the pitch and turned Kuldeep’s delivery into a full ball before attempting a push-drive. The shot came off the bat slightly uppishly and appeared destined to fall safely in front of the fielders. Stationed at extra cover, the Indian skipper launched himself full length to his left and plucked the dipping ball out of the air with his left hand.

The catch was particularly difficult as the ball was dying quickly, but Gill managed to hold on even as he landed on the ground. The Indian captain immediately celebrated by throwing the ball into the air before raising his arms and punching the air in delight, while the Sri Lankan fans watched on in disbelief. The video of the catch has since gone viral on social media.

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India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka here on Monday. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a mammoth knock of 167 that ended on Sunday.

Resuming their innings at 460 for nine, India managed to add just two runs before the final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna. In response, Sri Lanka lost 4 quick wickets with Manav Suthar striking twice to leave the hosts reeling.