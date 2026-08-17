 Galle International Stadium Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large On Day 3 Of IND Vs SL 1st Test
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Galle International Stadium Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large On Day 3 Of IND Vs SL 1st Test

India finished Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 460/9 after rain restricted play to 43 overs in Galle. Devdutt Padikkal starred with 167, while KL Rahul scored 82 and Dhruv Jurel made 51. Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back through Prabath Jayasuriya and debutant Keshara Nuwantha, but rain threatens further disruption on Day 3.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Galle International Stadium Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large On Day 3 Of IND Vs SL 1st Test

India will have to navigate the threat of rain as they try to bag a win in the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle. 55 overs were lost on Day 2 of the match, but India ended the day strongly at 460/9. With each result crucial in the race for the WTC 2027 Final, India will have to rack their brains given rain is set to continue playing spoilsport.

As per AccuWeather, Galle has an 83% chance of precipitation on Monday. The hourly forecast puts the chance of rain at 51% at 10 AM, 47% at 11 AM, 44% at noon, 48% at 1 PM and 52% at 2 PM. The chances then fall to 45% at 3 PM, 39% at 4 PM and 34% at 5 PM, before rising slightly to 40% at 6 PM.

Rain disrupted Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, with a session and a half lost due to persistent showers. The start of play was delayed by frequent showers, while lunch was taken early before the action finally resumed at 2:35 PM IST.

Only 43 overs were possible, but India added 172 runs to their overnight score to finish the day strongly at 460/9, with Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten on 12 and Prasidh Krishna on 1. The visitors will now decide whether to declare their innings when play resumes on Day 3.

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With India already in a commanding position, Sri Lanka face a tough challenge to stay in the contest on Day 3. However, the weather could prove to be the biggest obstacle, with frequent showers threatening to disrupt India's push for a result. If the rain stays away, the visitors will look to wrap up their innings quickly and put Sri Lanka under pressure.

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