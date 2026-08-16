UFC Fever Hits Cricket Box! Broadcasting Panel Watches Islam Makhachev-Ian Garry Fight Amid IND vs SL Rain Delay | Video

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The rain delay during the India vs Sri Lanka first Test in Galle provided an unexpected twist for the cricket broadcasting panel, as members were seen turning their attention towards the blockbuster UFC 330 clash between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

With play unable to resume due to persistent rain, the broadcasters made the most of the unexpected break by watching the highly anticipated UFC main event. The unusual crossover between cricket and MMA quickly caught the attention of fans, offering a light-hearted glimpse behind the scenes during the weather interruption.

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UFC 330 featured Makhachev defending his UFC welterweight title against Garry in Philadelphia. Makhachev entered the contest looking to extend his remarkable winning streak, while Garry was aiming to pull off a major upset against one of MMA’s most dominant fighters.

The fight delivered plenty of drama, with Makhachev using his wrestling and grappling to control large portions of the contest. Garry showed tremendous resilience and had moments of success with his striking. Makhachev also dropped Garry with a head kick in the second round before returning to his grappling-heavy approach.

After five rounds, Makhachev secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. Meanwhile, rain continued to disrupt the India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle, forcing the broadcasters to wait for conditions to improve. As cricket took a backseat, the panel’s attention briefly shifted from bat and ball to takedowns and title-fight drama.