Amitabh Bachchan Leases 3 Floors Of Mumbai Property For ₹33 Lakh A Month; 5-Year Deal Worth ₹21.88 Crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has added another significant commercial property deal to his Mumbai real estate portfolio. The veteran actor has leased three upper floors of the Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹33 lakh.

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the five-year lease began on August 15, 2026. The three floors have a combined carpet area of approximately 8,428 sq ft and are located on Link Road in Andheri West.

Based on the total carpet area, the monthly rental rate works out to around Rs 392 per sq ft. Over the complete five-year lease period, the total rental value is estimated at Rs 21.88 crore, according to the registered leave and licence agreement.

The agreement was registered on August 7, 2026. Reportedly, it also includes the exclusive use of nine designated parking spaces for TruNativ.

As part of the deal, TruNativ has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.98 crore. The agreement further includes a 5 per cent annual increase in rent during the lease period.

The actor has previously leased out office spaces to major companies, adding to his portfolio of income-generating properties. This is not the first time Bachchan has entered into a major commercial leasing agreement in Mumbai. In 2023, the actor reportedly leased four office units in Mumbai's Lotus Signature building to Warner Music Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of Rs 17.30 lakh.

That lease began in March 2024 and came with 12 dedicated parking spaces.

Apart from Mumbai, Bachchan has also been expanding his real estate investments in Ayodhya. The city has attracted increasing interest from investors and developers in recent years due to its growing importance as a religious tourism destination.

In March 2026, he purchased a 2.67-acre land parcel for Rs 35 crore from the developer, according to a company announcement dated March 6.

The acquisition marked Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya with The House of Abhinandan Lodha, further expanding his real estate footprint beyond Mumbai.