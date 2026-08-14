Ajay Devgn, Mother Veena Devgan Lease Bungalow In Mumbai's Juhu For ₹16 Lakh Monthly

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his mother, film producer Veena Devgan, have taken a bungalow on lease in Mumbai’s Juhu area at a starting monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh. The details emerged from property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra. The leave and license agreement was registered in August 2026.

The five-year rental agreement covers a bungalow in Kapol CHS Ltd., Juhu, with a built-up area of 724.90 sq m, or around 7,803 sq ft. The agreement includes a security deposit of Rs 48 lakh, while the stamp duty was Rs 2.71 lakh and registration charges stood at Rs 1,000.

According to Square Yards’ analysis of the registration documents, the 60-month lease comes with an annual rent increase of 5 per cent. The monthly rent begins at Rs 16 lakh during the first year and rises to approximately Rs 19.45 lakh by the fifth year. The total rental value over the entire five-year period is estimated at around Rs 10.61 crore.

Why Juhu remains a premium Mumbai address

Juhu continues to rank among Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, particularly for luxury homes and celebrity properties. Its location along the city’s western coastline offers access to the beachfront while also providing connectivity to major commercial and business hubs.

The neighbourhood has strong social infrastructure, along with high-end retail, hospitality and entertainment options. Limited availability of premium land, combined with steady demand for luxury housing, has helped keep property prices and rents elevated in the area.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Ajay Devgn, an actor, filmmaker and producer, made his Hindi film debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He subsequently built a career spanning commercial successes and critically acclaimed performances.

His notable films include Dilwale (1994), Zakhm (1998), Company (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Omkara (2006), Singham (2011) and Drishyam (2015).

He was last seen in Dhamaal 4 with Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, and others. The actor will next be seen as a host of Crime Patrol.

Ajay will also be seen in Drishyam 3. The film is set to hit the big screens on October 2.