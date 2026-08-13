Sonu Nigam Purchases Office Space In Mumbai's Andheri West For ₹1 Crore

Singer Sonu Nigam has added another Mumbai property to his portfolio as he recently purchased a commercial office space in Andheri West for Rs 1 crore.

According to Hindustan Times, property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix reveal that Nigam purchased the office unit in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road. The property has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft, with the transaction registered on August 6, 2026.

The documents list the buyer as Sonu Agamkumar Nigam, the singer’s full name. The seller is Singular Health Private Limited.

The property was purchased for a stated consideration of Rs 1 crore. Nigam paid Rs 6 lakh in stamp duty and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, taking the total disclosed outgo to Rs 1.06 crore, including stamp duty and registration charges.

Based on the stated transaction value, the deal works out to approximately Rs 38,710 per sq ft of carpet area.

The purchase comes amid continued interest in Mumbai’s commercial real estate market, particularly in established western suburbs such as Andheri, Bandra and Juhu, which remain popular among high-profile buyers.

Sonu Nigam’s recent real estate activity

Nigam has been involved in several property transactions in and around Mumbai in recent years, including both purchases and sales. In May 2026, he reportedly sold a 1.067-hectare land parcel in Karjat for Rs 95 lakh.

A month earlier, in April 2026, Nigam sold multiple land parcels in Karjat measuring more than 1.9 hectares in total. The transactions had a combined consideration of Rs 1.95 crore.

In February 2026, Nigam’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Madh Island, Mumbai, for Rs 10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, a report in Hindustan Times stated.

Nigam was also in the news for a major commercial lease in 2025. He leased a 4,257 sq ft office space at Trade Centre BKC in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for five years, with the total rent reported at more than Rs 12.61 crore. The property was reportedly leased to Pattni Hospitality, which operates the Downtown 29 cafe and bar brand. The lease transaction was registered on December 2, 2025.