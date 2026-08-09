'Singing In Pain': Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Song In Operating Theatre As Doctor Performs Surgery - VIDEO

Sonu Nigam Sings On Operating Table Amid Surgery | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Sonu Nigam recently gave an impromptu performance for his doctor and medical team while undergoing surgery, singing through the pain as he lay on the operating table. The 53-year-old singer shared a video from the operating theatre on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the unusual moment.

Sonu Nigam Sings On Operating Table Amid Surgery

In the video shared on Sunday, August 9, Sonu was seen singing Mohammed Rafi's popular song Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki, Na Jaane Tum Kab Aaoge from the 1949 film Dulari. Despite being in the middle of a medical procedure, the singer appeared to find comfort in music and performed the classic track for his doctor and the medical staff present.

Check out the video:

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, "An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!"

The video quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users, with many expressing concern and wishing the singer a speedy recovery. His decision to sing while undergoing the procedure also drew attention to his enduring passion for music.

Sonu Nigam Reveals Painful Nerve Condition

Sonu had earlier sparked concern in June after sharing a video on social media in which he appeared with a patch on his shoulder and spoke about experiencing severe pain caused by a nerve-related condition. The singer had said that the condition left him in significant discomfort and made even slight movements difficult.

He had also revealed that he was undergoing medical tests, including MRI and CT scans, to assess the severity of the condition. His latest post appears to show that he subsequently underwent surgery as part of his treatment.

While the singer has not disclosed extensive details about the procedure, his latest video has reassured fans that he remains in the care of medical professionals. Social media users continued to send him messages wishing him a smooth recovery and good health.