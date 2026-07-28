Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment For ₹182.91 Crore

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma | Pic: BL SONI

Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have purchased a luxury sea-facing apartment in Godrej Skyshore, an ultra-premium residential project in Versova, Andheri (West), for Rs 182.91 crore, according to property registration documents accessed from Zakey.

The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, while the agreement was executed on July 8, 2026.

The apartment is located on the 24th floor (Flat No. 2403, Tower A) of the under-construction project. As per the registration records, the residence has a RERA carpet area of 245.71 sq. m., including 216.30 sq. m. of carpet area and 29.41 sq. m. of exclusive area, along with three car parking spaces.

The transaction value recorded in the agreement is Rs 182.91 crore, while the market valuation of the property for stamp duty purposes was assessed at Rs 80.43 crore.

The buyers are listed as Virat Kohli and Anushka Ajay Kumar Sharma (Anushka Sharma), while the sellers are Godrej Properties Limited and One-Stop Business Services LLP.

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According to the registration records, stamp duty of Rs 10.97 crore was paid on the transaction, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

The property forms part of Godrej Skyshore, a luxury residential development in Versova, Andheri (West), one of Mumbai's prime residential markets. The project comprises premium residences with sea-facing views and is located close to the city's western coastline.

The purchase adds to a series of high-value residential transactions involving celebrities in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, reflecting sustained demand for premium homes despite elevated property prices.

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