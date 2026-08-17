Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Meets PM Modi In New Delhi, Discusses Development Schemes & Key Projects |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on various issues, including major development projects underway in the state.

Taking to his official X account, Fadnavis said that during the meeting, he briefed PM Modi on various development projects in Maharashtra and the schemes being implemented in coordination with the Central Government.

I called on and met our global leader, Nation’s beloved PM Hon @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today.

We had a detailed discussion on various topics.

I briefed him on progress of numerous developmental projects and requested for more support from GoI on the joint Centre-State… pic.twitter.com/NyNta0hlnp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 17, 2026

“As always, his meeting proves to be one that infuses new energy. I am deeply grateful to him for his invaluable guidance on development issues and for his strong support to Maharashtra!” Fadnavis wrote.

Fadnavis shares meeting pictures

Fadnavis also shared pictures from the meeting, showing him and PM Modi engaged in discussions on key projects and development-related issues.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met PM Modi in New Delhi. The meeting, held in Parliament, focused on the flood situation in Maharashtra and ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

It was reportedly the first meeting between Shinde and Modi following the recent student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

PM Modi meets Shiv Sena MPs

PM Modi also met six Shiv Sena MPs who had recently joined the Shinde-led faction from Shiv Sena (UBT). Discussions during the meeting focused on development issues concerning their respective constituencies.

The MPs who met the Prime Minister included Shrikant Shinde, Naresh Mhaske, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar and Sanjay Dina Patil. During the interaction, PM Modi assured the MPs that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) functions as “one family” and reiterated his support for all alliance partners.