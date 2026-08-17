Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Income Tax Office In Churchgate, Fire Brigade Launches Major Rescue Operation To Evacuate Stranded Employees | Video

Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At Income Tax Office In Churchgate, Fire Brigade Launches Rescue Operation To Evacuate Stranded Employees | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the basement of Aaykar Bhavan, the Income Tax Office on Maharshi Karve Road in Churchgate, on Monday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is currently carrying out evacuation operations to rescue employees stranded on the upper floors of the building. So far, no injuries have been reported, a fire official confirmed.

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According to information received from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at around 2 pm in the basement of the building. According to fire officials, the blaze is confined to the basement of the basement-plus-ground-plus-seven-storey structure. While one team of the MFB is engaged in firefighting operations, another team is evacuating people who are stranded on the upper floors. Fire personnel are using ladders through the windows to rescue and evacuate those trapped inside the building, official added.

Several senior fire officials and firefighting personnel have been deployed at the spot, along with multiple fire engines and specialised emergency vehicles to bring the blaze under control and assist in the rescue operation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited.