Massive Industrial Blast Rocks Tarapur MIDC Factory, Injures 3 Workers, Tears Off Roof Sheets; Shocking Video Surfaces Online | Watch |

Palghar: ​A massive explosion occurred on Monday morning at the Viraj Profiles company located in the Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar, Palghar district. Three consecutive heavy explosions triggered shortly after work commenced for the morning shift. The blast was powerful enough to send tremors through the surrounding locality and blow off the factory's iron roofing sheets. Glass panels at the security guard cabin were also shattered due to the intensity of the impact.

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​The incident took place at Viraj Profiles' SMS-1 plant, a facility that manufactures steel by melting scrap metal. Shortly after workers from the first shift arrived and started operations, a furnace tank inside the plant exploded. Between 100 to 150 workers were inside the facility when the incident occurred.

Police personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the tragedy. Three workers have been confirmed injured so far and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Given the severity of the explosion, authorities suspect the number of casualties could rise.

​The sudden blast sparked panic among factory workers and residents in nearby localities. This incident has once again highlighted the recurring safety hazards in Tarapur MIDC, raising serious concerns over the lives and security of thousands of daily workers in the industrial belt.