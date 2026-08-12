Palghar: MSEDCL Power Line Falls, Bike Catches Fire In Nalasopara East; Maintenance Lapses Under Scrutiny

A parked motorcycle in Nalasopara East was destroyed after a live MSEDCL power line snapped during rain and sparked a fire | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, August 12, 2026: A parked two-wheeler was gutted after a live electricity wire belonging to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) suddenly snapped and fell onto the road in the Oswal Nagari area of Nalasopara East. A CCTV video capturing the incident has also surfaced. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday in front of Baba Agency Society in Oswal Nagari. Abhishek Samdarshi had parked his Bajaj Freedom motorcycle at the spot. While it was raining, a live electrical wire from a utility pole suddenly broke and fell to the ground.

Bike Engulfed In Flames

The fallen wire caused intense sparks, after which the motorcycle's tyre and front portion caught fire. Within moments, the two-wheeler was engulfed in flames, creating panic in the area.

A dental clinic, Lords Tutorial English School and several private coaching classes are located close to the spot. The incident has therefore caused fear among local residents and students.

Since no one was present near the motorcycle when the wire fell, a major tragedy was narrowly avoided. However, the motorcycle suffered extensive damage.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

Residents have expressed anger, alleging that MSEDCL has failed to take adequate precautions regarding the maintenance and safety of electrical wires. The incident has raised serious questions over the maintenance of the power infrastructure in the area.

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Residents have demanded an immediate inspection of dangerous and damaged electrical wires and appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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