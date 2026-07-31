Thane: MSEDCL Steps In As Smart Meter Complaints Rise; 'Check Meters' To Be Installed For Accuracy Audits

MSEDCL will install check meters in Thane to verify smart meter readings following complaints of inflated electricity bills | AI Generated Image

Thane, July 31, 2026: Amid growing public dissatisfaction over inflated electricity bills following the installation of smart meters, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran) has announced a major decision to restore consumer trust.

To verify the accuracy of the newly installed smart meters, MSEDCL will install old electricity meters as "check meters" alongside 20 per cent to 25 per cent of new smart meter installations. Over a period of two to three months, readings from both meters will be compared to evaluate accuracy.

Furthermore, consumers who have already received smart meters and lodged official complaints regarding unusually high bills will also have check meters installed at their premises upon request.

High-Level Meeting Addresses Grievances

The decision follows a high-level meeting convened by BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar at his office with senior MSEDCL officials. During the discussion, citizens raised strong objections, pointing out that their electricity consumption patterns had not changed, yet their utility bills had increased significantly after the smart meters were installed. Concerns were also raised regarding contractors acting arbitrarily and a lack of transparency during the replacement process.

Addressing these issues, MLA Sanjay Kelkar urged MSEDCL to ensure complete transparency in smart meter testing and audits.

"We are not opposed to modern technology, but its implementation should not cause financial harm to consumers. There must be no confusion in the public mind regarding smart meters, and the billing process must be be entirely transparent," Kelkar stated.

MSEDCL Clarifies Meter Functionality

Clarifying the technical aspects, MSEDCL Chief Engineer Kakade stated that both traditional and smart meters record electricity usage identically. He dismissed claims that smart meters naturally record higher consumption, calling such apprehensions unfounded.

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According to MSEDCL data:

Total consumers in Thane: Approximately 7.5 lakh (750,000)

Smart meters installed so far: Over 3 lakh (300,000)

By cross-verifying readings for two to three months across new and disputed installations, the power distribution company aims to eliminate doubts and reinforce public confidence in the modern metering infrastructure.

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