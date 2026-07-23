Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches MSEDCL Assistant Engineer While Allegedly Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Taloja

ACB officials apprehended an MSEDCL Assistant Engineer during a trap operation over an alleged ₹50,000 bribery case in Taloja | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 23, 2026: An Assistant Engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Taloja was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for issuing a feasibility report.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Revanand More (32), a Class II Assistant Engineer posted at MSEDCL, Taloja. According to the ACB, More was apprehended at around 1.12 pm on Thursday after accepting the bribe amount in his office in the presence of independent panch witnesses.

Bribe Demand Verified

The complainant had approached the ACB on July 13, alleging that More had demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing a feasibility report related to work undertaken by PN Electricals Company. During a verification exercise conducted on July 14, the ACB confirmed the demand for the bribe.

Based on the verification, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday. More allegedly accepted the entire bribe amount of Rs 50,000, comprising 100 currency notes of Rs 500 each, following which he was taken into custody by the trap team.

"The accused demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing the feasibility report. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office. Further legal action is underway," said Dharmaraj Sonke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, Navi Mumbai.

The case has been registered with Taloja Police.

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ACB Issues Public Appeal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has appealed to citizens to report instances of corruption or demands for bribes by public servants through its toll-free helpline 1064 or by contacting the ACB Navi Mumbai unit.

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