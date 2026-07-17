Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books Kurla Railway Cop For Allegedly Demanding ₹3,000 Bribe From Footwear Vendor

The ACB has booked a Kurla railway police constable for allegedly demanding a bribe from a footwear vendor | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: A police constable attached to the Kurla Railway Police Station has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and agreeing to accept a bribe from a footwear vendor.

According to the ACB, the complainant operates a business involving the sale and repair of footwear. On November 24, 2025, Sudhir Waghmare, a police constable from the Kurla Railway Police Station, contacted the complainant over the phone. Waghmare claimed that the mobile phone currently used by the complainant was a stolen device and summoned him to the police station.

Bribe Demand Alleged

Following the summons, the complainant went to meet Waghmare on November 26, 2025. During the meeting, the police constable allegedly threatened the vendor and demanded a bribe.

Waghmare reportedly told the complainant that if the matter went to court, it would cost him Rs 15,000 for bail and an additional Rs 5,000 in lawyer's fees.

Instead, Waghmare allegedly demanded a direct payoff of Rs 10,000 to "settle" and dismiss the matter. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the vendor approached the ACB, Mumbai, on November 28, 2025, and lodged a formal written complaint against Waghmare. Acting on the complaint, the ACB conducted a verification process on December 2, 2025.

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ACB Registers Case

The verification allegedly established that Waghmare actively demanded a negotiated bribe amount of Rs 3,000 from the complainant to avoid taking legal action against him.

Waghmare allegedly agreed to accept the revised bribe amount during the verification process. Consequently, a formal criminal case has been registered against Sudhir Waghmare under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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