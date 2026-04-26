Mumbai ACB Arrests Ghatkopar Traffic Cop For Demanding Weekly Bribe from Auto-Rickshaw Driver To Avoid Challans | AI

Mumbai: A police constable posted with the Ghatkopar traffic police division has been arrested by the officers of the Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding weekly bribe from an auto-rickshaw driver to allow him to continue the rickshaw business and not to issue challans on the rickshaw.

Details of the Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, the complainant is a rickshaw driver and he runs rickshaw on a contract basis in Ghatkopar West area. In order to allow the complainant to run his rickshaw at Gandhi Nagar in Vikhroli West, traffic police constable Satish Rathod, demanded a bribe of Rs. 1500 to Rs 2000 per week from the complainant to continue the rickshaw business and not to issue challans on the rickshaw.

However, the complainant did not want to bribe a public servant, so he appeared before the ACB office on March 18 and filed a complaint. In accordance with the said complaint, during the verification action taken on April 24, it was found that the constable Satish Rathod had demanded a bribe of Rs. 1700 from the complainant after negotiation and asked him to bring the bribe amount on Saturday.

Trap Action and Legal Proceedings

Accordingly, during the trap action taken on Saturday, constable Satish Rathod was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 1700 from the complainant. A case was then registered against public servant Satish Rathod, Ghatkopar traffic police division under relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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