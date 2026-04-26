Mumbai–Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ To Open On Maharashtra Day, Travel Time To Drop By 30 Minutes | File Photo

Pune: The much-awaited “Missing Link” project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (officially Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway) will be inaugurated on 1st May, marking Maharashtra Day. The new route is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 30 minutes and ease congestion in the Khandala Ghat section.

At present, commuters on the expressway must pass through the busy Khandala-Lonavala stretch, where traffic jams are common. The situation worsens during weekends and holidays, when tourists heading to hill stations like Lonavala and Khandala add to the heavy traffic, often leading to long delays.

To address this, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has developed the 13.3-kilometre-long Missing Link project as an alternative route. Officials said the work is now fully complete, clearing the way for its public opening.

The new alignment includes tunnels and modern engineering features designed to bypass the accident-prone and congestion-heavy ghat section. During the monsoon, the existing route often faces landslides and accidents, causing further disruptions.

The new route aims to provide a safer and smoother travel experience throughout the year.

Construction Finally Complete After Disruption

Construction of the project began in August 2018. It was initially expected to be completed by December 2023. However, delays occurred due to challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy rainfall in the ghat region, and strong winds that affected construction work.

The project has been built at an estimated cost of ₹6,695 crore. Once operational, it will not only reduce travel time but also significantly improve traffic flow on one of Maharashtra’s busiest highways.

Officials also highlighted that the project includes one of the widest road tunnels in the world, which will now serve thousands of daily commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune.