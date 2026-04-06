Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Update: Project 99% Complete, Opening Expected By April-End | X/ CB Dhage

Pune: After a lot of delay, the Mumbai–Pune Expressway missing link project is almost complete, with officials confirming that nearly 99 per cent of the work has been finished. The new stretch is expected to be ready for use by the end of April.

The 13.3-km route between Khopoli and Kusgaon has been developed to ease heavy traffic on the Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, which is known for congestion and accidents. Once opened, the new link is likely to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 25 to 30 minutes.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials said only final work is now pending. Senior official Anil Gaikwad stated that finishing touches are in progress and the project is expected to be completed by April 25. He also said that work continued even during the monsoon to avoid delays.

The project includes major infrastructure such as twin tunnels and a large cable-stayed bridge, both of which are structurally ready. Work on laying the road surface on the bridge is currently underway. Before opening, the bridge will undergo load testing to ensure safety.

Authorities said the road will be opened to the public only after all safety checks are completed. Some remaining work includes installing crash barriers, signage, painting, tunnel safety system testing, and landscaping.

Once operational, the missing link will allow vehicles to bypass the risky ghat section and reduce the distance by about 6 km. It is expected to benefit over 1.5 lakh daily commuters by saving time, reducing fuel use, and lowering vehicle emissions.