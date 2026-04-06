Safety Lapse? 20-Year-Old Pune Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapses At Maritime Institute

Safety Lapse? Pune Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapses At Maritime Institute | Sourced and Representative

Pune: A 20-year-old student lost his life after a basketball structure collapsed on him at the Tolani Maritime Institute on Sunday morning. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety and campus maintenance.

The student, identified as Vishal Verma, was undergoing training at the institute. He was playing basketball when the accident happened. According to initial reports, he was hanging from the rim when the iron structure gave way suddenly. The heavy setup fell directly on his head.

Pune, Maharashtra: A basketball stand collapsed at Tolani Maritime Institute in Induri, Pune, killing second-year student Vishal Verma. He was rushed to Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation. Students demanded the principal’s suspension… pic.twitter.com/f65j5FGgjv — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

The incident took place around 7:20 am on the institute’s playground. Fellow students and staff rushed to help him as he suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding heavily. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Talegaon, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police from the Ambi MIDC station reached the spot soon after being informed. They carried out a preliminary inspection and have started an investigation. Officials are trying to find out if the collapse was caused by rust, poor maintenance, or faulty installation of the structure.

Pune, Maharashtra: Police inspector, Santosh Patil says, "This morning at Tolani Institute, a second-year Marine Engineering student, Vishal Verma, was going for his morning jogging activity towards his hostel when he reached the basketball ground... He was taken to the hostel,… pic.twitter.com/RkEZSnvxnE — IANS (@ians_india) April 5, 2026

It is being pointed out that a similar incident had occurred earlier and had led to public outrage. Despite that, proper steps were not taken. The repetition of such an incident has raised serious questions about negligence and lack of maintenance. Many believe that better care could have prevented this loss of life.

The incident has sparked anger among students and parents. They have demanded strict action and better safety checks to ensure such tragedies do not happen again.