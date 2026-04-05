Pune: 18-Year-Old Dies After Water Tanker Crash In Kondhwa; Driver Detained | Sourced

Pune: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old youth, Ariz Sheikh from Kondhwa, lost his life after a tanker crashed into him in the Cloud 9, Anandvan area. The accident, which occurred recently, has left residents in shock and mourning.

According to the initial information, the accident involved a water tanker. The collision was severe, and the youth died on the spot before any help could reach him. Locals who witnessed the incident rushed to assist, but he could not be saved.

Police have taken the driver of the tanker into custody. He was brought to the Kalepadal Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

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Eyewitnesses said the vehicle struck the youth suddenly. However, the exact cause of the accident is still unclear. Officials are collecting details and examining all aspects of the case.

Residents of the area pointed out that heavy vehicles such as water tankers and dumpers frequently pass through this stretch. Many believe that the constant movement of such vehicles poses a serious safety risk. Locals have also raised concerns about the need for stricter traffic regulations in the area. Residents have expressed their sorrow and called for better road safety measures.

Police officials said appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is completed.