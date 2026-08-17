Maharashtra Govt Appoints Bharat Gogawale As Raigad Guardian Minister; Girish Mahajan Gets Nashik |

In a recent political development, the Maharashtra government has appointed new guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik, ending the prolonged political tussle over the guardianship of the two districts.

Minister Bharat Gogawale has been appointed guardian minister of Raigad, while Minister Girish Mahajan has been given charge of Nashik.

Maharashtra has appointed Minister Bharat Gogawale as the new Guardian Minister of Raigad, while Minister Girish Mahajan has been given charge of Nashik pic.twitter.com/T6tGogNdkE — IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2026

Speculation over Raigad ends

According to a Loksatta report, on the occasion of Independence Day, Gogawale was entrusted with the responsibility of hoisting the national flag in Raigad district. This had led to speculation that he could be appointed the district’s guardian minister. The state government’s latest decision and official government order have now put an end to the speculation.

Earlier, the guardianship of Raigad was held by NCP leader and minister Aditi Tatkare. Reports suggested that there had been a tussle between Tatkare and Gogawale over the post.

Political understanding reportedly reached

The issue was reportedly resolved after a political understanding was reached to give the Raigad guardianship to Gogawale, amid the support extended by the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction during the election of Tatkare’s brother, Aniket Tatkare, to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Gogawale had reportedly been seeking the guardianship of Raigad for several years, and the latest appointment has now fulfilled his demand.

Mahajan given Nashik charge

Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan, who has been given charge of Nashik, is from Jalgaon district. He currently serves as a Cabinet minister in the Mahayuti government and is a six-time MLA from the Jamner Assembly constituency in Jalgaon.

Gogawale is also a minister in the Maharashtra government and has been elected as a four-time MLA from the Mahad Assembly constituency in Raigad district.