Jalgaon: ‘Return Money Within 24 Hours Or Face Criminal Action,’ Girish Mahajan Warns Job Scam Suspects | Sourced

Jalgaon: Complaints have been received stating that close relatives and party workers have collected money from numerous youths under the pretext of securing them government jobs. Minister Girish Mahajan issued a stern warning while speaking to the media in Jamner on Sunday, stating that those who took the money must return it within 24 hours; otherwise, he would have criminal cases registered against them.

It has been years since the 'bogus tender' scandal related to the Kumbh Mela came to light, yet many who paid money never received the promised jobs. Some of the individuals involved in the fraud—both the perpetrators and the victims—are close associates of Minister Girish Mahajan.

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This situation has put Mahajan in a precarious position; the widespread discussion of the bogus tender scandal across the district and state has tarnished his image and forced him onto the back foot. Previously, no one had come forward to file a complaint, but the bogus tender issue has prompted people to speak out. It has emerged that relatives and party workers defrauded many youths by claiming to be close to Minister Girish Mahajan and promising government jobs such as *Gram Sevak* and *Talathi*.

Upon becoming aware of this, Minister Mahajan clarified his stance while addressing the media in Jamner on Sunday, warning that those who had taken the money must return it within 24 hours or face criminal charges.