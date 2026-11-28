Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Madurai Deepam Row: Lamp To Be Lit At Disputed Deepathoon Today, Hindus Welcome CRPF With Flowers

Karthigai Deepam is set to be lit today at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Madurai’s Thiruparankundram Hill, following a Supreme Court order. CRPF personnel have taken charge of security, drawing a flower shower from Hindu devotees, while Muslim worshippers gathered at the nearby Sikandar Dargah for special prayers. (Read more...)

2. Afghanistan School Blast: 7 Killed, Over 90 Injured As Explosion Near Kunar School Linked To Suspected Negligence At Mining Explosives Depot | Video

An explosion at a school in Afghanistan's Kunar province killed seven people and injured more than 90 on Saturday. Preliminary information suggests negligence at a nearby explosives depot belonging to mining companies caused the blast. An investigation is underway. (Read more...)

3. 'Balton' Disguised As 'Bisleri' Being Sold In Gwalior; FSD Finds 2,500 Litres Of Bottled Water Without Manufacturing Dates| VIDEO

The Food Safety Department raided Yaduvanshi Food and Beverage Company in Gwalior's Murar area, finding around 2,500 litres of bottled water without manufacturing dates. The department has also identified over a dozen local water brands using names similar to popular companies like Bisleri. Water samples have been collected, and other brands are being investigated. (Read more...)

4. 'Apology Can't Undo It': Thai Singer 'Ice' Kicks Fan In The Face After Alleged Sexual Harassment On Stage - WATCH

Thai singer Namkhaeng Thipmwan, known as Ice, reportedly kicked a male fan in the face after he allegedly attempted to grope her during a live performance in Chonburi. Security personnel detained the man, while footage of the singer confronting him went viral. Police are reportedly planning to meet Ice, although no formal complaint has been filed. (Read more...)

5. 'They Want To Finish Democracy': INDIA Bloc Unites Against Delimitation Bill As Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of Seeking To Rule India Permanently | Watch

INDIA bloc leaders have decided to jointly oppose the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with Mallikarjun Kharge alleging it threatens democracy and benefits the BJP. The Opposition has demanded women's reservation without changing existing Lok Sabha seats or state allocations. (Read more...)

6. Vasai Hospital Scare: Overcrowded Lift Suddenly Drops After Hoist Rope Slips At D M Petit Hospital With 8-12 People Crammed Inside

An overcrowded lift at D M Petit Hospital in Vasai malfunctioned after its hoist rope slipped on Friday. Around 8-12 people were inside the lift, which had a capacity of 6-8 occupants. All passengers were rescued safely, with no injuries reported. (Read more...)

7. ‘Yami Paglu’ Aditya Dhar Wishes Wife Yami Gautam On Her 38th Birthday, Says ‘Falling In Love With You Over And Over Again’

Aditya Dhar penned a heartfelt birthday note for wife Yami Gautam, calling her the most beautiful woman he has ever known and his biggest strength. Sharing personal pictures, he celebrated her role in their family and used the hashtag #YamiPaglu. (Read more...)

8. India Emerges As Global Arbitration Powerhouse At SIAC, Singapore Seeks Stronger Dispute Resolution Partnership

India becomes SIAC’s third-largest foreign user with 178 Indian parties, as India and Singapore seek deeper arbitration, legal cooperation and stronger investor confidence globally. (Read more...)

Singapore International Arbitration Centre |

9. Taj Mahal Marble Slab Taken By East India Company Officer To Be Auctioned In UK; What's Special About It?

According to the auction notes, the marble slab is accompanied by a vintage black-and-white photograph of the Taj Mahal and two letters, one printed by the grandson of Colonel Pownoll and the other handwritten by the Marquess of Bath. The monument's marble surfaces feature detailed floral motifs, geometric patterns and calligraphic inscriptions. (Read more...)

10. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India To Take On China In Hockey Finals In Bhopal Today | VIDEO

India will face China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final in Bhopal on Saturday at 7 pm. After defeating Malaysia 6-2, India will aim for its fourth title and a record third consecutive championship. India leads the tournament's scoring charts with 29 goals, while Deepika tops the individual goal-scoring list with 10 goals. (Read more...)