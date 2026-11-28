'Balton' Sold Disguised As 'Bisleri' In Gwalior; FSD Finds 2,500 Litres Of Bottled Water Without Manufacturing Dates| VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): For commoners, buying a bottle of Bisleri or another packaged drinking water brand has become the new normal daily water intake. Whether travelling, working outdoors or simply stepping out for a few hours, we often rely on bottled water, assuming that a bottle of ‘Bisleri’ means safe drinking water!

But what if those bottles are ‘Bilseri’ or ‘Bislie’ and even 'Balton' instead of the original one - Bisleri.

This concern came to the fore in Gwalior, where the Food Safety Department has started inspecting local packaged drinking water brands using names similar to popular companies like Bisleri.

More than a dozen such brands have been identified in the city, raising concerns that customers could easily mistake them for established brands and end up paying for something they did not intend to buy.

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2,500 Litres of Bottled Water Without Manufacturing Date Found

As part of the inspection drive, a Food Safety Department team raided Yaduvanshi Food and Beverage Company in the Murar area. Officials inspected the packaged drinking water being produced at the factory and collected samples for laboratory testing.

During the inspection, the team found around 2,500 litres of bottled water without a Manufacturing Date (MFD) printed on the bottles. The absence of this important detail has raised questions about how such bottles were being prepared for sale and whether they had already reached the market.

The department has started investigating the matter. Water samples have been sent for testing to check whether they meet the prescribed quality standards. Officials are also examining possible violations of packaging and labelling rules. If the violations are confirmed, action will be taken against the company as per the rules.

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Local Water Brands Under Scanner

The investigation is not limited to one factory. The department is also checking other local water brands available in the city to find out whether their names and packaging resemble those of established companies.

Food Safety Officer Girish Rajoria shared details of the inspection, while the factory owner was also questioned.

Further action will depend on the investigation and laboratory reports.