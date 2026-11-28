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Bisleri International is facing fresh regulatory action after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the packaged drinking water manufacturer over a sample that tested positive for coliform bacteria at its West Bengal facility.

The sample was collected from the company's manufacturing unit in Telipara village in Jalpaiguri district. Both the primary laboratory and the referral food laboratory reportedly confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria, raising concerns over the quality and safety of the packaged drinking water.

FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution Against Bisleri

According to reports, the affected batch, bearing the identification number PB 201, was manufactured around July 20, 2026. Following the findings, the sale of the batch was prohibited on August 12, 2026.

After laboratory tests confirmed bacterial contamination, FSSAI sanctioned prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Coliform bacteria are commonly used as indicators of possible contamination in water. Their presence can point to potential contamination pathways, including sewage leaks, damaged pipelines or other sources of bacterial intrusion.

Fresh Action Follows Separate Goa Plant Case

The latest action comes days after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri in a separate case involving a sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility.

In that case, the sample was initially declared unsafe after bromate levels reportedly exceeded permissible limits. A referral laboratory also detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), further raising concerns over the product's safety.

The two cases have brought the company's manufacturing and quality-control practices under regulatory scrutiny.

Read Also Bisleri Again Faces FSSAI Heat After Water Samples Fail Tests In West Bengal: Report

FSSAI Steps Up Checks On Packaged Drinking Water

The latest developments come amid increased regulatory scrutiny of packaged drinking water brands in India, with food safety authorities stepping up checks to ensure compliance with prescribed quality standards.

Bisleri has previously maintained that product safety remains a priority, asserting that its packaged drinking water is safe for consumption and that it would cooperate with regulatory authorities.

However, a specific response from the company regarding the latest prosecution sanction involving its West Bengal facility was not immediately available in the reports.