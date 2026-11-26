FSSAI |

Mumbai: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has expanded its crackdown on the packaged drinking water industry, bringing all bottled water brands under regulatory scrutiny amid growing concerns over product quality and consumer safety.

The food regulator has collected random samples from several manufacturers, with laboratory test results expected soon.

Nationwide Safety Checks

FSSAI has intensified its inspection drive to identify substandard packaged drinking water and ensure manufacturers comply with prescribed food safety standards.

The expanded surveillance follows earlier sampling exercises involving multiple bottled water brands, including Bisleri, and reflects the regulator's efforts to strengthen quality control across the industry.

Bisleri Safety Controversy

The latest action comes after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a packaged drinking water sample declared unsafe during laboratory testing.

According to the regulator, the sample initially exceeded permissible bromate limits under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Subsequent testing at a referral laboratory also classified the sample as unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri Disputes Findings

Bisleri has rejected concerns regarding its drinking water safety, stating that the matter involved a batch manufactured at its Goa facility in September 2025.

The company said five of six samples collected by FSSAI complied with applicable standards, while one recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the permissible limit of 10 micrograms. Bisleri maintained that subsequent laboratory tests found bromate concentrations within prescribed limits.

The company submitted independent laboratory findings to FSSAI's Western Regional Office on February 2, 2026, and said it received no further communication. Bisleri also highlighted that its manufacturing process involves more than 90 quality tests across 10 production stages.

Misleading Labels Under Scrutiny

Beyond water quality, FSSAI is monitoring manufacturers using brand names and packaging that closely resemble established bottled water brands.

The regulator is expected to initiate action against businesses employing misleading branding and labelling practices, strengthening consumer protection and accountability across India's packaged drinking water industry.

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