The FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri after a water sample was found to have unsafe limits of bromate. | X

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioning prosecution against Bisleri when bromate levels were found to be above the permissible levels in a drinking water sample adds to a string of incidents wherein authorities have cracked down on sub-standard or adulterated products being sold in markets.

What Happened?

Bisleri said the matter pertained to a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility, one of 143 plants in its network. The regulatory sampling exercise dates back more than 14 months, the company said.

The FSSAI collected six samples from the facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five complied with applicable standards, while the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre, according to Bisleri.

Upon appeal by Bisleri, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Bisleri International on Monday asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, undergoing over 90 tests across a 10-step manufacturing process.

The FSSAI, meanwhile, widened its enforcement drive to cover major packaged drinking water brands. The regulator is expected to initiate legal proceedings against companies whose products fail laboratory tests or are found violating norms, signalling broader scrutiny of an industry where consumer trust and product safety are critical.

Why The Findings Are Alarming

The FSSAI's findings raise questions on an industry that deals with something as basic and necessary as drinking water. It further involves a brand synonymous with the product since decades, widely used in homes, offices, restaurants and public spaces.

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For this product to have bromates above permissible levels is alarming. Bromate can form as a by-product of certain water disinfection processes, including ozonation. Some of the chemicals that lie under the umbrella of PAHs are known to cause cancer, Dr Mohammad Mithi, a consultant oncologist with Saifee Hospital, told Free Press Journal. Together, these chemicals raise chances of cell damage and later cancer. However, the specific compounds and concentrations detected are important in assessing the potential health implications of any contamination.

How Do You Ensure Your Drinking Water Is Safe?

Before buying packaged drinking water, one should check the seal, look at manufacturing details and check the FSSAI licence information, Dr Mithi said. The onus also lies on companies. "Safe drinking water is not about how it looks or tastes. It is about protecting the public’s health in the run," he added.

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