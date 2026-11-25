FSSAI Faces Criticism Over Bisleri Bottles Seen At Food Safety Training After Announcing Prosecution Against The Brand |

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has faced online criticism after pictures from a training programme for food safety officials showed Bisleri water bottles placed on conference tables, days after the regulator announced legal prosecution against the bottled water company over alleged safety violations.

The training was organised at NTCFSS, Ghaziabad, on the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. As many as 1,155 food safety officials from Central and State food safety authorities across the country participated in the one-day programme.

Bisleri Bottles In FSSAI Training Pictures Draw Attention

FSSAI shared pictures from the training programme on its social media handles. The photographs showed officials seated in a conference-style arrangement, with Bisleri water bottles placed on the tables in front of participants.

However, the bottles quickly caught the attention of social media users, who questioned why the regulator was using the brand's bottled water at an official training event, given its recent action against the company.

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Several users pointed out the apparent contradiction, with some questioning the regulator's credibility and others expressing greater trust in the bottled water brand.

One user commented on FSSAI's X post, "A plastic Bisleri bottle sitting proudly on FSSAI’s own table."

Another wrote, "Why are you using Bisleri here? We trust bisleri more than you and your officers."

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A third user remarked, "1,155 food safety officials and Bisleri on the table. That says a lot honestly."

FSSAI's Prosecution Announcement Against Bisleri

The online backlash comes shortly after FSSAI announced, on November 22, 2026, that it had sanctioned legal prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd following regulatory testing. A water sample reportedly failed to meet bromate limits, while a referral laboratory also detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Read Also Bisleri Faces FSSAI Prosecution Over Unsafe Water Sample As Other Packaged Drinking Water Brands...

Bisleri, however, said the issue concerned a single batch from its Goa plant that was tested in September 2025. The company maintained that five of the six samples passed testing, asserted that its products were safe and noted that no nationwide recall had been issued.

The pictures from the training programme have since sparked debate online, with users questioning the regulator's choice of bottled water and drawing attention to the timing of the controversy.