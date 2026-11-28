Afghanistan School Blast: 7 Killed, Over 90 Injured As Explosion Near Kunar School Linked To Suspected Negligence At Mining Explosives Depot | Video | X

Kabul: An explosion at a school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar Saturday killed seven people and wounded more than 90, the province's culture and information director said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.

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Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast at the school on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Asadabad, occurred due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies. An investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

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Up to 15 of the wounded remained in hospital, while the rest were discharged after treatment, he added.

Earlier, Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14.

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