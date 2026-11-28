Vasai Hospital Scare: Overcrowded Lift Suddenly Drops After Hoist Rope Slips At D M Petit Hospital With 8-12 People Crammed Inside | Photo: Pexels

Palghar: An overcrowded lift in a civic-run hospital in Vasai in Palghar district suffered a malfunction after its hoist rope slipped, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said on Saturday.

The mishap took place at Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation's D M Petit Hospital on Friday, he added.

"The elevator dropped after the hoist rope slipped. The 8-12 occupants were relatives and friends of a woman who had undergone a cesarean operation at the hospital two days ago. They entered at once despite security staff asking them to use the lift in smaller numbers. The lift has a capacity of 6-8 occupants or roughly 500 kilograms," he said.

The lift sank slightly due to excess pressure on the wire rope and then got stuck, but security staff and an electrician managed to get every occupant out safely, the official added.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rani Badlani confirmed overloading caused the slight drop.

Following the incident, civic deputy mayor Marshall Lopes, standing committee chairman Pravin Shetty, and local corporator Paresh Kini visited the hospital to inspect the lift and review safety arrangements.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)