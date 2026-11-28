Mumbai Prison Deaths: 2 Prisoners Die Within 2 Days In Separate Arthur Road Jail-Linked Incidents; Crime Branch To Probe Deaths | Representational image

Mumbai: Two prisoners died within a span of two days in separate incidents linked to Arthur Road Jail, raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In the first incident, 58-year-old Ajgarali Qureshi, a beef seller, died while awaiting admission to Arthur Road Jail. Qureshi was arrested by Shivaji Nagar police on November 24 and was remanded to judicial custody on November 26. However, he died while waiting to be admitted to the prison. The investigation into his death has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

In a separate incident, Salman Shaikh, who had been lodged at Arthur Road Jail for the past four years, died inside the prison on Friday. According to information, Shaikh was suffering from multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

Shaikh was arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell in 2022 and had been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since then. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding both deaths are awaited.