Mumbai Crime Branch takes over the Mahim jeweller firing case as police search for two absconding shooters | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The two shooters involved in the firing at PC Jain Jewellers in Mahim allegedly travelled by train to Malad and then escaped towards Gujarat via the highway, police sources said. Four teams of the Mumbai Police have been deployed to track down the absconding shooters.

Case Transferred To Crime Branch

According to police sources, the investigation into the firing incident has been transferred from the Mahim police to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Although the modus operandi of the attack resembles that of the Bishnoi gang, police officials have clarified that the gang has no connection with the case. Investigators suspect the involvement of a local gang.

On Wednesday evening, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at PC Jain Jewellers, located near Hotel Shobha on L.D. Road in Mahim, before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the firing was allegedly carried out over an extortion dispute. The shop owner, Bharat Jain, had reportedly received extortion messages prior to the attack.

CCTV Footage Tracks Shooters’ Escape

The motorcycle used in the crime was later recovered by the police from the Lal Mitti area of Bandra. CCTV footage reportedly revealed that after abandoning the motorcycle and their jackets in the area, the shooters fled towards Bandra railway station, boarded a Borivali-bound local train and got off at Malad. From Malad East, they allegedly escaped towards Gujarat via the highway.

Meanwhile, police investigations revealed that the motorcycle seized in the case had been stolen from Bhiwandi a few days ago. The investigation team is now attempting to obtain CCTV footage from the location where the motorcycle was originally stolen to establish the movements of the accused.

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Police Rule Out Link To 1993 Murder

During questioning, complainant and jeweller Bharat Jain informed the police about a murder that took place at his elder brother's shop in 1993. His brother was allegedly killed by shop employees during a robbery attempt. However, police have clarified that the 1993 murder has no connection with Wednesday's firing incident.

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