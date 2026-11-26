Mumbai Crime: Mahim Jeweller Received Three ₹10 Crore Extortion Threats Before 2 Helmet-Clad Men Opened Fire At Showroom | Video | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A firing incident at P.C. Jain Jewellers on Lady Jamshedji Road in Mahim on Wednesday evening has brought to light a series of alleged extortion threats received by the showroom's owner, Bharat Jain. According to police sources, Jain had allegedly been threatened repeatedly and asked to pay Rs10 crore as extortion money. The firing is suspected to have been carried out after he allegedly ignored the threats.

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Sources said the caller had claimed to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the police are verifying the authenticity of these claims and investigating the possible involvement of the gang.

According to the police, the jewellery showroom is located in the Jagruti CHS building near Shobha Hotel Junction. At around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, two unidentified men wearing helmets arrived on a motorcycle from the Shivaji Park side and stopped near the showroom. They allegedly fired two to three rounds towards the jewellery store before fleeing towards Bandra.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Mahim police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act and have launched an investigation.

According to sources, Bharat Jain first received a threatening call on October 18 from an unknown number. Initially, he reportedly ignored the call. However, later that evening, he received a message threatening to shoot him dead.

He allegedly received further threatening messages on October 24, including one that read, "Ready rakhna, chamatkar chhaya." The last threatening message was reportedly received on October 31.

One of the messages allegedly warned Jain against taking the threats lightly and demanded Rs10 crore, stating: "Ramji, zyada dimaag mat chala. Teri janam kundli hai. Z Plus security laga bhi rakh, paisa tujhe dena hoga. Yamraj ji ko dekhna, 10 crore dena hoga."

Sources said Jain reportedly ignored the messages as the number from which they were sent appeared to be a spam number.

Meanwhile, police have examined CCTV footage from the showroom's premises and surrounding roads. The footage reportedly captures two helmet-clad suspects fleeing on a motorcycle after the firing. Investigators are now working to identify the accused and trace their movements.

The police are also examining the threatening messages and possible links between the extortion demand and Wednesday's firing incident.