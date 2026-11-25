Ambernath police rescued a 12-year-old boy and arrested an alleged kidnapper near Badlapur while collecting ransom | File Photo

Ambernath, November 25, 2026: In a swift operation, Ambernath police rescued a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted for ransom and arrested a 19-year-old accused within four hours of the incident.

The kidnappers had initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from the boy's father for his safe release. The police laid a trap and apprehended the accused near the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Badlapur while he was collecting Rs 1 lakh as ransom.

The rescued boy, identified as Ketan Janak Dharme (12), was safely reunited with his parents. The arrested accused has been identified as Aqeeq Salim Khan (19).

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four days of police custody. Police were also surprised to discover that a minor boy was allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

Ambernath Crime: 12-Year-Old Boy Abducted For ₹5 Lakh Ransom Rescued Within 4 Hours; 19-Yr-Old Arrested #Ambernath #Badlapur #KidnappingCase #Ransom #AmbernathPolice #CrimeNews #PhuleNagar #Thane @AzmiJourno https://t.co/Wb5QfWdvdH — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 25, 2026

Boy Abducted While Playing

According to police, Ketan was playing near the Petrol Building in Phule Nagar on Monday evening when he was allegedly abducted. Shortly afterwards, his father, Janak Dharme, received a phone call from the kidnappers demanding Rs 5 lakh for his son's release.

Dharme, who works as a security guard, approached Ambernath police station and informed the police about the abduction and ransom demand. During negotiations with the kidnappers, he pleaded that he was financially weak and could arrange only Rs 1 lakh.

Police Lay Trap Near Badlapur

The kidnappers allegedly agreed to accept the amount and summoned him near the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Badlapur. Meanwhile, the police launched an operation and laid a trap at the designated location. As the accused arrived to collect the money, the police caught him red-handed and rescued the boy unharmed.

During the operation, the police found that the accused was accompanied by a minor, whose alleged role in the crime is also being investigated.

The incident triggered concern among residents of Phule Nagar. Dozens of people gathered outside Ambernath police station around 11 pm as news of the child's abduction spread. The accused was brought to the police station around midnight. The safe recovery of Ketan brought immense relief to his family and local residents.

Rs 80,000 Debt Allegedly Behind Crime

During interrogation, Aqeeq Khan allegedly told the police that he had borrowed Rs 5,000 on interest, but the amount had subsequently increased to Rs 80,000. He claimed that his lenders were harassing him for repayment, following which he allegedly planned and executed the abduction to arrange money.

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Crime Police Inspector Archana Katke of Ambernath police station confirmed the arrest and said the accused had been remanded to four days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of the minor and ascertain whether anyone else was associated with the crime.

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