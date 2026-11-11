Bhiwandi Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Bhadwad Pond; Friend Critical After Local Resident Rescues Him | VIDEO

A 12-year-old boy died after drowning in Bhadwad pond in Bhiwandi, while his friend was rescued and remains critical in hospital | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 11, 2026: A fun outing turned fatal for two 12-year-old boys after they drowned in the Bhadwad pond in Bhiwandi. While one of them, identified as Ayush Maurya, died, his friend Aniket is battling for life at a private hospital.

The Bhiwandi Fire Brigade recovered Ayush’s body after an intensive four-hour search operation, while the timely intervention of a local resident helped save the second boy.

According to information, Ayush, who lived with his family at Yogidham Society in Bhadwad, had gone to the pond with his friends Aniket and another boy.

During their visit, Ayush and Aniket entered the water. However, unaware of the pond’s depth, both ventured into deeper waters and began struggling to stay afloat.

🎥 Bhiwandi Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Bhadwad Pond; Friend Critical After Local Resident Rescues Him Reported by @AzmiJourno #Bhiwandi #Thane #ThaneNews #Maharashtra https://t.co/52DBXopxm8 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 11, 2026

Local Resident Rescues One Boy

The third friend, who witnessed the boys drowning, panicked and rushed towards the road to seek help. He alerted passers-by, following which a local resident immediately stepped in and entered the pond to rescue the boys. He managed to pull Aniket out of the water and rushed him to a private hospital. Aniket’s condition was reported to be critical.

However, Ayush remained missing, prompting an urgent search for the child. His family members rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and waited anxiously as rescue efforts continued. The family was inconsolable as there was no immediate trace of the boy.

Fire Brigade Recovers Body After Four Hours

Following the alert, a team from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade and personnel from Shantinagar Police Station reached the spot. Fire brigade personnel launched a search-and-rescue operation in the pond and continued their efforts for nearly four hours. After an extensive search, they finally located and recovered Ayush’s body from the water.

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The incident drew a large crowd of residents to the pond, with news of the tragedy spreading rapidly across Bhadwad. The death of Ayush and the critical condition of Aniket have left the locality in deep mourning.

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