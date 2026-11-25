Three rounds were fired at a Mahim jewellery showroom by two helmeted motorcycle-borne men; the attackers escaped towards Bandra | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: In a shocking incident, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at P.C. Jain Jewellers on Lady Jamshedji Road in Mahim on Wednesday evening at around 7.30 pm. The assailants fired three rounds towards the jewellery showroom before fleeing towards Bandra. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

#WATCH | #Mumbai: Firing Incident At Mahim Near Shobha Hotel, No Injuries Reported #Mahim #MumbaiNews @vssalman007 https://t.co/nivu77Ax3o — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 25, 2026

According to preliminary information provided by the police, the jewellery shop is located in the Jagruti CHS building near Shobha Hotel Junction. The two attackers, who were wearing helmets, reportedly arrived on a motorcycle from the Shivaji Park direction and stopped near the showroom. They then fired three rounds towards the jewellery shop before escaping on their two-wheeler towards Bandra.

The shop owner and employees were unharmed. However, the firing incident triggered panic and created a stir in the locality.

Police And Crime Branch Begin Probe

Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane and DCP Mahendra Pandit, along with officers from Mahim police station, rushed to the spot. Teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch also reached the location and initiated an investigation. A forensic team was called in to examine the scene and collect evidence.

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Meanwhile, police have begun examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the jewellery showroom and along the suspected escape route to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

The motive behind the firing remains unclear. Police are recording statements of the jewellery store owner, employees and eyewitnesses as part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigations are underway.

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