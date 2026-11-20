Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Abhishek Pandit, an absconding accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case and brother of alleged mastermind Anil Pandit.

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Abhishek is suspected of helping provide financial support to the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident.

According to police sources, a Mumbai Crime Branch team had travelled to Karnal in Haryana to arrest Abhishek Pandit. However, he managed to flee before the police could apprehend him.

The police have arrested his wife, Suneha Pandit, in connection with the case.

Sources said Abhishek is considered a key accused in the case and allegedly handled the gang's financial operations. As he may attempt to leave the country to evade arrest, the police have issued an LOC against him to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

Sources further said that his arrest could help investigators uncover the gang's entire financial network and establish the flow of funds used to finance the criminal activities.