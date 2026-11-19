Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff Among Bollywood Celebrities Likely To Receive X-Category Security Cover | X

Mumbai: In view of the alleged threats looming over Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai Police is considering providing X-category security to some film personalities. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff, along with several other celebrities, have reportedly approached the police seeking special security cover.

According to sources in the Security and Protection Branch of Mumbai Police, the applications are currently being scrutinised. A final decision on the security arrangements will be taken after assessing the nature and credibility of the threats and evaluating the potential risks faced by the applicants.

After Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received a threat call. A phone call recording has surfaced, revealing important details about the alleged threat. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities. Further details about the call and the investigation are awaited.#AyushmannKhurrana #TigerShroff #BollywoodNews #ThreatCall #BollywoodCelebrities — Vayam Bharat (@vayambharat) November 13, 2026

A police officer said that the possibility of providing X-category security to some celebrities is also being discussed. However, no official order has been issued so far regarding security cover for any particular actor. The police are examining the threat inputs and the circumstances mentioned in each application before deciding on the level of protection required.

Growing concern in film industry

The developments come amid growing anxiety in the film industry following the alleged threat received by Ayushmann Khurrana, which led to the arrest of Bengaluru-based IT professional Vaibhav Mishra. Threats allegedly issued by pro-Khalistan elements against Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have also added to the concerns.

The firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, along with threats received by actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tusshar Kapoor and Aamir Khan, has further heightened the concerns of security agencies.

Investigating agencies are examining the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's network and the possible roles of other gangsters, including Babbar Khalsa-linked elements, Anil Pandit, Harry Boxer and Goldy Dhillon.

Against this backdrop, Mumbai Police is assessing which celebrities require security and the level of protection to be provided based on individual threat assessments.

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What is X-category security?

X-category security generally involves the deployment of two armed security personnel. However, the actual security arrangement may vary depending on the threat assessment and recommendations of the concerned security agency.

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