'Finally He Is Back': Tiger Shroff Makes Social Media Comeback After Firing Incident, Shares Teaser Of His New Song Tenu Leke Jaana - Watch Video

Tiger Shroff has been making it to the headlines for around a month because of the firing incident that took place last month. Two gunmen fired at the actor on October 18, 2026, while he was leaving a ground in a car after playing football. While the investigation of the case is going on, Tiger made his social media comeback and shared the teaser of his upcoming single titled Tenu Leke Jaana. In the video, Tiger is seen flaunting his chiselled body and romancing actress Ketika Sharma.

He tweeted, "One more chance ✨one more dance ✨⚡️🙏 #TenuLekeJaana Releasing on 18th Nov (sic)."

Watch the teaser of Tiger Shroff's song below...

One more chance ✨one more dance ✨⚡️🙏 #TenuLekeJaana Releasing on 18th Nov#TSeries @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KetikaSharma @musicbytherish #ShreyaJain #AnkanSen #SaahilKhan #ManishShunty https://t.co/EBOB3lwSpZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 16, 2026

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Thane-Based Driver In Tiger Shroff Firing Case With Illegal Firearms

Fans react to Tiger Shroff's social media comeback

The actor's fans are very happy that he has made his social media comeback, and they are waiting for his new song. A fan tweeted, "#TigerShroff Bhai Itna Hot Song Toh Expect Hi Nahi Kiya Thaa Woh Bhi #KetikaSharma Ke Sath Unexpected Hogya Ye Toh (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "What an amazing song teaser! The music, visuals, and overall vibe have already won our hearts. If the teaser is this beautiful, imagine how incredible the full song will be. The excitement is real (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "Finally he's back (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tiger Shroff firing case

The investigation of the case is currently going on, and the police have arrested 14 people in connection with the firing incident. Tiger has not yet spoken about the incident or the case.

Tiger Shroff movies

Tiger will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, and reportedly, a schedule of the film was recently wrapped up in Pune. The movie, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

The actor also has Remo D'Souza's next directorial lined up.

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