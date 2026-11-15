Tiger Shroff All Smiles In FIRST Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Lag Jaa Gale Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor In Pune; PHOTO Goes Viral

Tiger Shroff Spotted With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune After Firing Incident | Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff made his first public appearance after maintaining a low profile following the firing incident on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. The incident took place as he was leaving after playing football. While Tiger escaped unharmed, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly injured. An audio message claiming responsibility for the firing was subsequently circulated in the name of members linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Tiger Shroff Makes First Appearance After Firing Incident

Tiger, who will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, was spotted in Pune with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was all smiles as he posed for a picture at a Pune nightclub. The photograph was shared by the club’s owner, Aryan Navale, on his Instagram handle. He also revealed that the nightclub is one of the shooting locations for the film.

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Earlier, on November 14, hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy shared a picture of a cake from the sets of Lag Jaa Gale, announcing the wrap of the film’s Pune schedule. Janhvi later reshared the picture on her Instagram Story.

Tiger Shroff's Role In Lag Jaa Gale

For the unversed, Tiger and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya in the Raj Mehta directorial. The filmmaker has previously helmed films such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and Selfiee. In Lag Jaa Gale, Tiger will reportedly be seen playing an anti-hero. The actor had earlier said that audiences who liked his performance in War would also enjoy watching him in the upcoming project.

Tiger Shroff Work Front

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in director A. Harsha's action thriller, Baaghi 4, released in 2025.