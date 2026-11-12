Jackie Shroff Avoids Question On Tiger Shroff's Firing Incident At Kaali Kheti Trailer Launch - Watch

Jackie Shroff Avoids Question On Tiger Shroff's Firing Incident | Instagram

Last month, Tiger Shroff was attacked by gunmen outside a ground in Mumbai. The actor sustained minor injuries, but his driver was shot. Tiger's father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff attended the trailer launch event of his film Kaali Kheti in Mumbai on Thursday. While he had made red carpet appearances after the firing incident, this was the first time he was interacting with the media at the press conference.

But, when a journalist tried to ask Jackie about the attack, the host at the event stopped him from asking the question to the veteran actor. Even Jackie didn't give any reaction to it.

Watch Jackie Shroff's video below...