Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Thane-Based Driver In Tiger Shroff Firing Case With Illegal Firearms | PTI

Thane: The sweeping investigation into the high-profile firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has taken a sharp new turn. The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a fresh breakthrough by arresting a Thane-based driver, Ganesh Landge, who is suspected of having deep ties to the sprawling criminal conspiracy. This latest development widened the net around the shadowy network orchestrating the attack, bringing the total number of individuals arrested or suspected in connection with the case to 14.

The operation unfolded late at night heading into November 15, 2026, acting on a crucial tip-off received by law enforcement. A police trap was meticulously laid at the Municipal Industrial Estate in Agripada, Mumbai, in the presence of independent panch witnesses. At approximately 12:35 am, authorities spotted four suspicious individuals meeting at the location. When officers moved in to apprehend them, the suspects attempted to violently overpower the personnel and break through the perimeter.

While three of Landge's companions managed to take advantage of the chaos and escape into the night, officers used mild tactical force to pin down and secure Landge. Upon searching him, police recovered two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges—valuations estimating the seized firearms at around Rs 60,000 and the ammunition at Rs 19,000.

The roots of this investigation trace back to the tense evening of October 18, 2026, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a school ground in Juhu after a football session. Two assailants, later identified as Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, pulled close and opened fire on the actor's vehicle from point-blank range before fleeing on a motorcycle ridden by accomplice Rehan Ansari. Although Shroff miraculously escaped unhurt, the attack left his driver and a bystander vlogger injured. In the weeks following the shooting, a multi-state manhunt tracked down core shooters, weapon handlers, and logisticians across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, prompting the invocation of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Investigators noted that Landge carries past criminal offenses on his record and revealed that he and his fleeing associates were actively discussing the high-profile Shroff firing case just moments before the police closed in. Following his production before a local court, Landge was remanded to police custody as intelligence units race to determine the ultimate destination of the smuggled weaponry.

Detailing the operation, the dramatic apprehension, and the recovery of contraband from the suspect, the police submitted official statements in court: "Acting on the information we laid a trap in the area in the presence of independent panch witnesses... At around 12.35 am, the police team spotted the four suspects at the location. When officers attempted to apprehend them, the accused allegedly tried to overpower the police personnel and flee.

The police used mild force and managed to catch Landge, while the remaining three escaped. He is a Thane-based driver and we suspect he is linked with the Tiger Shroff firing case and his custody is needed to establish the link. All the accused were having conversation about the recent firing case before getting arrested."

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